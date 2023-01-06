Scotland’s largest korfball club holding free trials at Capital base

Korfball is a Dutch sport often described as a mixed between netball and basketball where the basic premise is also to get a ball through a basket (or koft).

It is also a mixed gender sport where four men and four women play together as a team.

Katrina Caldwell, the club’s development officer, says: “One thing that makes korfball unique is the way in which team members, regardless of gender, have to work together.”

Korfball players in action

Edinburgh City are currently the largest korfball club in Scotland with four teams playing in a Scottish League. The club was established in 1995.

Adds Katrina: “I think one of the main attractions is that most people have never heard of korfball before they try it!

“That makes a great environment for people wanting to try something new!

“I got into korfball at university. I had never heard of korfball but one of my sister's flatmate's played and convinced me to try it. I wanted to play a team sport for the social aspect and never looked back!

“Last October, along with three club-mates, I went to Turkey in as part of the Scotland team for the World Korfball Championship Qualifier.

“We have teams competing at all levels so there is a place for everyone in our club. “

The club train on Wednesdays (7-9pm) and Fridays (7-8.30pm). The first three beginners sessions, starting on Wednesday, are free.