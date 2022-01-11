Scottish Cross Country GP series: Lasswade's Sarah Tait third at its halfway stage
Lasswade Athletic’s Club’s Sarah Tait goes into the new year sitting in third place in the Scottish Cross Country GP series at its halfway stage.
After three events, Tait is sitting on 77 points, just nine points behind second-placed Eloise Walker of Edinburgh AC/Glasgow University.
Leading the way is Central AC's Morag Millar, who has a significant advantage, having amassed 129 points.
The Cross Country GP is competed for over six races in total with £4000 in prize money to be paid to individuals as scottishathletics seeks to encourage top athletes to compete regularly.
Tait finished ninth at the Lindsays Scottish 4k Cross Country Championships in Lanark and at the Liverpool Cross Challenge (Incorporating European Cross Country Trials) and fourth at the East District Championships at Stirling.
The series resumes with the Scottish Inter District Championships at Irvine on January 15.