Scottish Hockey seek new chief executive officer
and live on Freeview channel 276
During Cawte’s tenure, Scottish Hockey was shortlisted for Governing Body of the Year, showing dramatic success in a short period of time, with a focus on inclusion, equality, welfare, participation, performance and commercial success.
Scottish Hockey has also launched a new governance structure and strengthened relationships with key stakeholders. The organisation has also restructured the entire workforce.
A spokesman said: "Barry has been particularly strong and publicly vocal in challenging issues around facilities and funding in order to remove barriers to hockey and protect the sport."
Cawte said: “From the moment I set foot in Scotland I have received nothing but support from everyone across the hockey landscape. I believe the team and board in place will continue to make massive strides. They live and breathe the values that underpin our sport and they have incredibly supportive volunteers right across Scotland.
“The sport is in a rapid upwards trajectory and the foundations are in place for the sport to Excel as One Team for years to come."
Martin Shepherdson, Scottish Hockey chair, said: “Barry has had a substantial impact on hockey approaching all challenging situations with steadfast determination.
“He has ensured the organisation has strong values and foundations in place and I have no doubt he has put in place a legacy that will enable sustained success in the future.”