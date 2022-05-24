Shock 300-1 outsider Sawbuck makes history as biggest winner ever over jumps

The four-year-old gelding matched the record for the biggest winner ever set by 300-1 He Knows No Fear – who won a 1m race on the Flat at Leopardstown in August 2020.

Trained by Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle-winning rider Conor O'Dwyer and ridden by his son, Charlie, he made just about all the running for a famous success.

Before that the biggest-priced winner in Ireland was Killahara Castle at 200-1 in 2017 – the record price in the United Kingdom is Equinoctial who won at 250-1 at Kelso in 1990.

Sawbuck had shown absolutely nothing in six previous starts. On his sole previous run over hurdles he finished 55 lengths behind the winner in 16th after jumping off at 250-1 last November at Punchestown.

His best finish in any kind of contest was seventh – but still beaten 43 lengths at odds of 125-1 at the same track.

He had last been seen running on the all-weather at Dundalk last month and even touched 400-1 at one point in the market for the Bar One Racing Quick Deposit & Withdraw Maiden Hurdle.

Charlie O'Dwyer said: "He's been in great form at home and after his last two runs over hurdles, I came here thinking if he could finish somewhere in the middle of them, I would have been delighted.

Jockey Charlie O'Dwyer rose the shock 300/1 winner. Picture Alan Crowhurst/Getty

"The minute the flag dropped he travelled great and I couldn't fault him anywhere. He just got a bit close to the last but he's done it fairly handily enough.

"He likes that ground and is Flat bred and has run in Dundalk. The ground isn't a problem for him."

Sawbuck was actually available at 1000 – which translates to 999-1 – on the Betfair exchange before the off. One punter was celebrating a £1,000 payout after putting a quid on.

Coral reported one punter had placed £2 each-way on the four-year-old, who had been beaten by an aggregate of 98 lengths in two previous efforts over hurdles.

"After showing little form prior to his victory at Punchestown, Sawbuck went off as a 300-1 outsider for his race, however, he has matched the record for the biggest-priced winner in British and Irish racing history," said Coral's John Hill.