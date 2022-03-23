Sir Chris Hoy set to get behind the wheel as racing driver at Knockhill

Sir Chris Hoy is pictured with Jimmy McRae, five-time former British rally champion and father Colin McRae

The six-time Olympic track cycling champion will be competing at the second running of the event over the weekend of July 2-3.

The McRae Rally Challenge celebrates former world rally champion Colin McRae's title win in 1995 and all the successes of the McRae family.

"I can't wait,” said Sir Chris, the cycling superstar turned race driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm so excited to be taking part in this special event. Being friends with the McRae family makes this opportunity all the more exciting for me"

Stuart Gray, the director of events at Knockhill, added: "We cannot wait to see Sir Chris back at Knockhill taking part in the McRae Rally Challenge.