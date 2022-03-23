Sir Chris Hoy set to get behind the wheel as racing driver at Knockhill
Sir Chris Hoy will be getting behind the wheel as a star driver at the McRae Rally Challenge at Knockhill this summer.
The six-time Olympic track cycling champion will be competing at the second running of the event over the weekend of July 2-3.
The McRae Rally Challenge celebrates former world rally champion Colin McRae's title win in 1995 and all the successes of the McRae family.
"I can't wait,” said Sir Chris, the cycling superstar turned race driver.
“I'm so excited to be taking part in this special event. Being friends with the McRae family makes this opportunity all the more exciting for me"
Stuart Gray, the director of events at Knockhill, added: "We cannot wait to see Sir Chris back at Knockhill taking part in the McRae Rally Challenge.
“He is the first of a whole host of rally legends that are coming to the event as we release more names over the next few weeks.”