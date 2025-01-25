Speedway season back with a bang as Scottish Cup returns

Paco Castagna leads against the Tigers last season. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Scottish Cup makes its return to the speedway calendar this season following a seven-year hiatus.

Arch-rivals the Edinburgh Monarchs and Glasgow Tigers will battle it out on the shale over two legs, the first meeting taking place at Armadale on Friday, April 4 and the return fixture at Ashfield a week later.

Monarchs were victorious the last time the competition was staged in 2018 when it went down to a last-heat run-off to determine the winner.

The Capital outfit have added some new faces to their line-up for 2025, but skipper Paco Castagna, now entering his fourth season in Blue and Gold, will be looking to pick up the first piece of silverware for what he hopes will be a trophy-laden campaign.

Monarchs must wait until May for their first Championship fixture of the season when reigning champions the Poole Pirates are the visitors to West Lothian. Both the KO Cup and BSN Series take precedence before then.

Co-promoter John Campbell said: "This is the ideal way to kick off our 2025 campaign. A Scottish Cup derby always brings a high level of tension and excitement, and it's a fantastic chance for fans to see our new side in action."

Tigers boss Cami Brown is equally enthusiastic about the fixture's return.

"Our record in the league has been pretty strong against the Monarchs over the past few years," he said. “But it’s a rather frustrating fact that we haven’t beaten them in the Scottish Cup since 2013. I think it’s a great way to start the season. I know the fans will be bang up for it.”