Speedway season back with a bang as Scottish Cup returns

By Neil McGlade
Published 25th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Paco Castagna leads against the Tigers last season. Picture: Jack CupidoPaco Castagna leads against the Tigers last season. Picture: Jack Cupido
Paco Castagna leads against the Tigers last season. Picture: Jack Cupido
The Scottish Cup makes its return to the speedway calendar this season following a seven-year hiatus.

Arch-rivals the Edinburgh Monarchs and Glasgow Tigers will battle it out on the shale over two legs, the first meeting taking place at Armadale on Friday, April 4 and the return fixture at Ashfield a week later.

Monarchs were victorious the last time the competition was staged in 2018 when it went down to a last-heat run-off to determine the winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Capital outfit have added some new faces to their line-up for 2025, but skipper Paco Castagna, now entering his fourth season in Blue and Gold, will be looking to pick up the first piece of silverware for what he hopes will be a trophy-laden campaign.

Monarchs must wait until May for their first Championship fixture of the season when reigning champions the Poole Pirates are the visitors to West Lothian. Both the KO Cup and BSN Series take precedence before then.

Co-promoter John Campbell said: "This is the ideal way to kick off our 2025 campaign. A Scottish Cup derby always brings a high level of tension and excitement, and it's a fantastic chance for fans to see our new side in action."

Tigers boss Cami Brown is equally enthusiastic about the fixture's return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our record in the league has been pretty strong against the Monarchs over the past few years," he said. “But it’s a rather frustrating fact that we haven’t beaten them in the Scottish Cup since 2013. I think it’s a great way to start the season. I know the fans will be bang up for it.”

Related topics:Glasgow TigersAshfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice