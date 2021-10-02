Sport swap lands former golfer Tommy Lauriston fishing awards with positive mental attitude

That was 15 years ago and Lauriston recently won the 11-leg Summer Series hosted by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club.The former Detective Sergeant with Strathclyde Police was rated a rank outsider in fourth going into the final leg of an event which has been running since the spring. And, what's more, he was drawn in a peg at Orchill near Auchterarder which traditionally produces poor results.However, the 69-year-old went into the match with a positive attitude and it paid off.The top three in the league, Tony Ball, John Perella and Roz Cassidy, all had poor returns and Harry Fraser, Martin Pearson and Geoff Lowe, the club's president, produced good bags, turning things in his favour.Lauriston had carp and silver fish in his peg and fished hard to fill his net with a haul of 28lb 15oz. It was enough to claim the leg and overall win.Roz bagged 16lb 4oz on the final day to be second overall and John 9lb 3oz to finish third in the series. Tony weighed-in 11lb 8oz, not enough. Lauriston totalled 186.5 points from the best of seven of the 11 legs, Cassidy 185.5 points for second and Perella, the holder, 183.5 points.It's the first time that Cumbernauld-based Lauriston has won the coveted title and he worked hard to achieve his target, fishing in every leg.The ex-cop just failed to make it a glory double. Lauriston led the Orchill Series going into the last match but he was pipped by Scott McGhee who totalled 12 penalty points plus 98lb 3oz over his best seven matches over ten legs. Lauriston also totalled 12 penalty points but his weight was 87lb 12oz for second place.He reflected: "I loved golf and played a lot until I was diagnosed with tendinitis in my shoulder around 15 years ago. Medical people suggested I find another sport."I was restricted in my choice and I could not fly fish because of the shoulder so I took up coarse fishing. However, I find casting a rod with a reel difficult and painful so I use a 16m pole."That does not affect me too much but I also have a spinal problem and it's not good for me to drive too far and my daughter Heather, who also competes, usually drives me to the venue."He added: "Conditions have been difficult at Orchill this season and, for the final leg, I was drawn on a peg which is rated one of the worst in the fishery."I went in with a positive attitude but knew that the top three needed to have a bad day and the results of other anglers had to go for me."The water was down but I fished it hard at around 5ft and adapted my tactics to suit. They paid off."Lauriston is now preparing for his winter fishing at Magiscroft, around five minutes from his home.Meanwhile, Brian Maxwell from Saltcoats won the Erskine shore angling event attended by over 30 anglers with 83 fish for a total measurement of 1,643cm and Gill Coutts (Largs) was second with 82 fish on 1,602cm.Zone A winner was Dale McCallum (Port Seton) with 77 fish for 1,596cm and second Neil Cutler (Newcastle) with 70 fish for 1,364cm and in Zone B Steve Potts won with 71 fish for 1,507cm with Dalkeith-based Mike Kyle second with 72 fish but for 1,499cm.The longest fish - a 26cm tub gurnard - was hooked by Thomas McCluskey (Glasgow) and in the junior section Callum Brown (Aberdeen) won with 22 fish for 358cm with Jay Stoker (Dumfries) second on eight fish for 106cm.Competitors said that fish were being attracted by a number of baits including crab, mussels and razor clam.The next match is the Scottish Flounder Championship at Lunan Bay near Montrose on Sunday, October 10. The match will be pegged south of the river so anglers are asked to bring suitable clothing for crossing and they are warned that it is a relatively long walk.Registration is from 7.30am to 8am with fishing from 9am to 2pm. There is a three-hook and 18cm limit.The Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the third round of their Winter Series on Wednesday, October 6, and the venue will be posted on their Facebook page on Sunday.Round Two boundaries were from Dunbar Harbour to Skateraw and ten anglers fished with seven weighing in codling, bass and rockling.Jamie McHale (Gifford) won and took ten points with two fish for 4lb 1oz with Shaun Gardner (North Berwick) second with one fish weighing 1lb 13oz.The remainder of the results were: Nicky Brown (Dunbar), 1lb 8oz; Neil Anderson (North Berwick) 1lb; 5-equal Alan Brown (Dunbar) and James Ogilvie (Haddington) 9ozs.Honest angler Stuart Fairbairn (Haddington) disqualified himself for fishing out of boundsand would have had the heaviest fish prize for a cod of 3lb 9oz.Reports from local fly fisheries include Bowden Springs where regular Dylan Johnston from Bo'ness hooked into seven fish for 42lb with the best a 12lb rainbow on rabbit.At Tweeddale near Gifford Scottish Power anglers landed 65lb of fish during their outing and Arniston Miners' are due today.Clubbiedean boss Steven Johnston reports dry flies like daddies, CDC and hopper have been working well despite it being late season. Griffiths Knat and diawl bach are fishing well at Allandale Tarn while at Loganlea it’s cormorant and cat's whisker tempting fish.Harlaw fish are active on the surface taking size 12 olive sedge. Fishing is also improving at Rosslynlee in Midlothian and at Markle in East Lothian where Jimmy Anderson hooked ten on an olive pattern to Jim Skillen’s 13 with various patterns including buzzers.Elsewhere, A.Lintrathen from Kirriemuir won the Scottish Club Championship at Lake of Menteith and manager Quint Glen said the water temperature is now reads 16C at 6ft with a clarity of 2m.