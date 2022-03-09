Stirling named as host venue for World Championships event

Anna Shackley and Chris Boardman are pictured as Stirling Castle is announced as Stirling is announced as a venue for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships,

Stirling is the seventh venue to be confirmed for the inaugural event in August next year, which combines 13 existing cycling world championships into one major tournament.

Chris Boardman, who won the opening time trial of the inaugural Pru Tour in Stirling in 1998, returned to the city to make the announcement alongside Anna Shackley, who made her Olympic debut in the time trial in Tokyo in 2021.

Former Olympic champion Boardman, who was recently appointed England's commissioner for active travel, said: "I have great memories of wining the time trial stage of the Pru Tour when it was here.

"The castle is a spectacular backdrop that adds drama and showcases the heritage of the region.

"It is the perfect stage for an extra special World Championship that brings together so many disciplines for the first time.

"As well as this historic setting for a historic event, I hope the UCI 2023 World Championships will give us a platform to remind people what a wonderful machine the bicycle is for simply getting to shops, schools and workplaces under our own steam.

"Be it entertainment or utility, bikes make our lives better."

Shackley, a Team GB time trial athlete from Milngavie, made her Olympic debut in the event in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old is eager to secure her place on the team for the multi-discipline championships.

She added: "Competing in the Olympics gave me a real taste for international competition at the highest level and made me determined to make the team for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

"Combining the championships for the first time will be absolutely huge and a really positive step for the sport of cycling. It would be a huge honour for me to compete in front of a home crowd."