The launch event, hosted in Perth, showcased some of Scotland’s top talent ,including national captain Claire Maxwell and her deputy, Emily Nicholl, who both play for Edinburgh University.

However, the star of the show was fresh-faced Isabella Tiefenthaler, 15, who turned heads on her debut for Edinburgh Accies against Strathclyde University after arriving from South Africa. Standing tall at 6ft 2in, Tiefenthaler scored an impressive 39 goals, with a shooting average of 81 per cent, regarded as an international-level shooting statistic.

Jo Pettitt, interim Accies head coach, said: “This was Isa’s introduction to adult performance netball and opposing her were defenders who were either Scotland A or under-21 squad members but she was completely unfazed. We see so much potential in Isa and she is absolutely flourishing in the Accies environment. Her teammates are incredibly nurturing, and you can see that she is loving her netball. Long may that continue.”

Picture: Craig Watson

Edinburgh Accies eventually lost their opening fixture 69-41 but will be hoping to bounce back in the next round of matches against Dunedin on November 27 at Strathclyde Sport.

Founded in 2018, Accies entered a merger with West Edinburgh Netball Club this year. West Edinburgh are coached by Hannah Gaunt, herself a player at EANC. Three junior teams train and compete with West Edinburgh and are now joining the EANC pathway.