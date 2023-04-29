News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
14 minutes ago EastEnders actor arrested on suspicion of child sex offence
21 minutes ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
14 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
17 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
18 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer

Surprise result as Gary Anderson returns to European Tour darts

Gary Anderson's return to the European Tour after a seven-year absence ended in a surprise first-round defeat to Czech qualifier Roman Benecky at the Dutch Darts Championship.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST

The Musselburgh player, 52, is a former BDO and WDF world number one, and a two-time PDC World Champion, having won the title in 2015 and 2016. Making his first European Tour appearance since Leeuwarden in 2016, the The Flying Scotsman was off form as he went down 6-2.

A disappointing display from Anderson saw him average just 87.66 as Benecky took full advantage to set up a second-round meeting with Martin Schindler. It was a bad night for the Scots all round as Andy Boulton lost 6-4 to Krzystof Ratajski while Alan Soutar went down 6-2 to Berry van Peer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raymond van Barneveld also suffered defeat on the opening day. Competing on home soil, Van Barneveld went down 6-3 to Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Gary Anderson's return to European Tour action after seven years ended in defeatGary Anderson's return to European Tour action after seven years ended in defeat
Gary Anderson's return to European Tour action after seven years ended in defeat
Related topics:Gary AndersonMusselburgh