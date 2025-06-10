Teen prospect Jordy Loftus jets in to sign for the Edinburgh Monarchs

Jordy Loftus has signed for the Monarchs. Picture: Edinburgh Monarchs

New Edinburgh Monarch Jordy Loftus revealed he has been studying videos online of his new Armadale home as he prepares to make his British speedway debut next week.

The Capital side has announced the signing of the 16-year-old Australian, who replaces Max James in the reserve berth. Academy rider Mark Parker had been filling the void left by James, who quit the Monarchs in April citing a lack of confidence on the track.

Loftus, who hails from the Gold Coast, will make the move to the northern hemisphere and ride in both the Championship and National Development League for the Scottish outfit, replacing the injured Kyran Lyden in the Academy setup.

Loftus is no stranger to some of his new team-mates, none other than compatriots Kye Thomson and Justin Sedgmen as he explained.

"I know of Justin Sedgmen and Kye Thomson and I've got to know Kye more personally over the past year or so - we practise at the same track in Ipswich [Australia]," he said. "I've been watching his technique going around the track and getting some tips off him. I've watched every single video put up from Armadale, it looks amazing. I'm excited to join the club and meet all the people and race."

Loftus will adorn the Monarchs race suit for the first time next Wednesday at Oxford Cheetahs' Sandy Lane followed by a trip to the Redcar Bears on Friday, June 20. He will make his home debut when the Bears visit West Lothian on Friday, June 27. The teenager has only recently moved onto the 500cc bikes after turning 16 in March following a successful career on the less powerful 250cc engines.

"I'm number two in Australia on the 250s," Loftus said. "I rode those until I turned 16 in March when I jumped onto a 500 and since then I've been getting better and better on it.

"I rode in SGP3 in 2024, and that went well in the semis when I got fifth. In the final I had a little bit of bad luck the way things went but my final placing was 13th."

Revised 2025 Monarchs: Victor Palovaara, Kye Thomson, Michael Palm Toft, Paco Castagna, Justin Sedgmen, Jonatan Grahn, Jordy Loftus.