Tennis: British No 1 Cameron Norrie records his first win of 2022

Cameron Norrie is through to the second round in Rotterdam

The British No 1 had been beaten in the first round of the Australian Open after losing all three of his matches at the ATP Cup.

But the No 13, who lifted two ATP titles in a stellar 2021, returned to winning ways by easing past Frenchman Humbert 6-2, 6-4.

Norrie broke in the first game of the match and raced into a 4-0 lead on his way to taking the opening set.

Humbert fought back in the second and led 4-1 after a break of serve, but Norrie reeled off five games in a row to book his place in the last 16.

There were also wins for Austria’s Alex De Minaur, American MacKenzie McDonald and fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 6-4, 7-6.