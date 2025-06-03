The Edinburgh Cup Raceday is weekend tonic for Musselburgh racing fans

Musselburgh Racecourse is preparing for one of its most competitive race days of the summer season - The Edinburgh Cup in partnership with Edinburgh Gin - on Saturday 7 June.

A thrilling day of top-class horse racing, live entertainment, and premium hospitality is on the cards at the seven-race meeting with prize money of almost £160,000 on offer.

The feature race, the £50,000 Edinburgh Cup, run over 1 mile 1 furlong, is complemented by the equally prestigious £50,000 Edinburgh Gin British EBF Queen of Scots Stakes, which showcases the finest fillies and mares over seven furlongs.

The Queen of Scots event - a Class 1 Listed race - has become a key stepping stone for horses targeting Royal Ascot and the major summer festivals during the flat racing season and this year’s renewal is expected to attract another stellar field.

Action packed and glamorous - The Edinburgh Cup is staged this weekend at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Musselburgh Racecourse director, Bill Farnsworth, said: "The Edinburgh Cup has established itself as one of the standout fixtures in Scotland's racing calendar, consistently attracting high-quality fields from leading trainers across the UK, and this year promises to deliver the same exceptional standard of racing that has made this meeting so popular with both racing enthusiasts and social racegoers alike."

For racing fans keen to keep up with the action at the Betfred Derby, screens around the course will show the world’s greatest Flat race live from Epsom Downs.

Away from the track, Musselburgh’s Main Stage will feature live music entertainment, building up to the legendary After Racing Party hosted by Forth One's popular Boogie in the Morning, which is open to all racegoers after the final race.

Best dressed racegoer of the day could win a £500 clothing voucher and four Pimm’s Enclosure tickets to Musselburgh’s sell-out Ladies Day on 8 August, courtesy of Slater Menswear, who are the official Men’s Fashion Partner to The Edinburgh Cup Raceday.

Fashion is to the fore and the best dressed racegoer at Musselburgh's Edinburgh Cup meeting will win a £500 Slater Menswear voucher plus tickets to Ladies Day in August.

Open to both ladies and gents, other prizes include £250 and £150 Slater gift vouchers and admission tickets to the popular Oktoberfest Raceday or Friday Night at the Races events. Head to the Style Standout fashion wall by the Main Stage to enter and the winner will be announced before the final race by radio presenter Boogie.

Food enthusiasts can indulge in offerings from Scotland's finest street food vendors, with options carefully selected to cater to all dietary requirements and The Edinburgh Gin Botanical Bar will serve refreshing, botanical-inspired cocktails, perfectly complementing the summer racing atmosphere.

"We've created an event that appeals to everyone - from serious racing fans who appreciate the quality of our racing, to groups of friends looking for a fantastic day out," added Farnsworth. “The combination of top-class sport, excellent food and drink, live entertainment, and our beautiful Links setting makes for an unbeatable experience."

Gates open at 11.15am, and the first and last races are scheduled for 1.20pm and 4.55pm, respectively. Tickets and hospitality packages are available through the Musselburgh Racecourse website.