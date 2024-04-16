Tweeddale Fishery set to re-open soon

The new management team at Tweeddale Fishery near Gifford have been inundated with anglers keen to cast a line again in one of the three ponds on site.Derek Plenderleith, who is overseeing the project on behalf of the Derbyshire-based owner, confirmed that a health and safety inspection has been carried out and the management team have also applied to Marine Scotland for a licence.Groundwork to improve the road and car parking is set to start and new signs are being created for the entrance, the banks have been cut and tons of rubbish collected.Caravans which were on site have been moved and Derek, who also looks after shooting on the 800-acre estate on which the fishery sits, confirmed that the fishery hut has been repainted both inside and outside to blend in with the surrounding landscape. A wood burning stove will be installed.The site is covered by security cameras but they will be replaced with the latest high-tech surveillance gear to ensure the the site is well protected but Derek plans to move onto the site soon.Opening times and prices will be confirmed when the fishery is closer to re-opening and the new boss said: "We held a poll on social media and 99 per cent were in favour of making the first pond for fly fishing beginners and bait anglers with the other two ponds for fly fishermen."Our plan is to open as soon as we can but we have been surprised by the amount of work we have had to do. However, we have been really pleased with the amount of interest there is in the fishery which will be re-stocked. Overall, our aim is to bring this back into a really good fishery once again and that will take time."