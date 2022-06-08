Two Edinburgh squash stars selected for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Scotland team at the World Doubles in Glasgow in April. Douglas Kempsell is fourth from the right, Georgia Adderley is fifth. Picture: Roberts Sports

The duo were among six picked for the squash team among the 119 athletes representing the country across a range of sports at the games in Birmingham this summer.

The others picked were Alan Clyne, Greg Lobban, Lisa Aitken, and Rory Stewart. Clyne will compete at his fourth games, while it’ll be the third time for Lobban and Aiken. Stewart is a fellow debutant.

Kempsell narrowly missed out on previous games and was delighted to be picked for Birmingham. Especially as the selection came a little harder for the career chef, who is the only part-time player selected.

He said: “It feels incredible. Our national coach Paul Bell called me and to be honest I wasn’t sure if it was good news. As I’m no longer on the PSA Tour and playing less competitive squash, to be given an opportunity to compete at such a high level on the world stage feels incredible.

“I currently run my own business, so it’s been a challenge balancing my training around the work. I’ve been training hard over the last few weeks to give myself the best chance of being selected, so it’s great that all the hard work has paid off.

“I’m just looking forward to getting stuck in and bringing home a medal.”

Scotland’s second debutant Georgia Adderley competed at her first World Doubles in Glasgow in April and her impressive rise up the PSA ranking has cemented her position as one of one of Scottish Squash’s rising stars.

She said: "I got pretty emotional when I got the call. I was so excited! I’ve been working towards Commonwealth Games selection since I was 15 or 16.

"Representing Scotland is the best feeling and to do it in a multi-sport event in front of the world is so exciting.

“It will be great to compete again with our World Doubles team. We get on so well and I’m looking forward to playing with Lisa and Rory to bring home some medals. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all my coaches and sponsors and to my family and friends for helping and being there through the ups and the downs.”

