Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Great Britain's Paralympics sporting heroes have racked up a staggering 124 medals, taking second place in the overall medals table and winning medals in more sports than any nation has ever achieved at the Paralympic Games.

A total of 24 athletes from Scotland represented ParalympicsGB in Tokyo, securing an impressive 20 medals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athlete from Edinburgh,Stephen Clegg, won one silver and two bronze medals in swimming.

To recognise ParalympicsGB’s success at the Games, Virgin Media has given some on-street cabinets in the city a golden upgrade. The golden cabinets in Edinburgh can be located side-by-side on Johnston Terrace, close to Edinburgh Castle.

ParalympicsGB athlete, Stephen Clegg, from Edinburgh who won one silver and two bronze medals in swimming, attended the unveiling of the cabinet.

He said: “It is amazing to see how Virgin Media is recognising the achievements of ParalympicsGB with the long-lasting tribute of their gold cabinet. I’m super proud to return home with my three medals and the support from back home definitely helped all of us out in Tokyo and spurred us on to perform our best.”

Virgin Media has also painted broadband cabinets in other parts of the UK including Belfast, Cardiff, London, Loughborough and Stoke Mandeville – the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.

Director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2 Simon Groves said: “Our cabinets are placed at the heart of communities across the UK and we hope that residents in join us in welcoming ParalympicsGB home.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.