Volunteer who supported Edinburgh club for 30 years and secured new premises

Lynne Clark, 64, is a board member and volunteer at Meadowbank Gymnastics Club and has been shortlisted in the volunteer of the year category ahead of the British Gymnastics Awards.

Clark started volunteering because her daughter was a gymnast at the club and quickly became a key component of the committee, helping secure a permanent premises for the Edinburgh club in 2020.

She said: “I used to sit and watch while my daughter was training and a group of women on the committee just asked whether I would want to join them as they were always looking for new members. And I thought: ‘why not?’ so also got involved in the charity side of the club and helped the club achieve its charitable status as well as doing the business accounts and fundraising.

Lynne Clark, 64, is a board member and volunteer at Meadowbank Gymnastics Club

“A few years ago, before lockdown, we started looking for a premises of our own and myself and the other board members did a lot of work to secure a place. And we now have a fully fitted gym and we got Scottish pro boxer Josh Taylor to come and open it, because his auntie is one of our coaches, and had a great session with Scottish Gymnastics to celebrate.”

The British Gymnastics awards are community-led and about championing those who make the sport an uplifting experience for all, with more nominations than ever before coming in this year. It is the creativity, dedication and passion from people in the sport that make gymnastics an accessible, inclusive and enjoyable sport for all.

The nominations have been judged by panels made up of British Gymnastics committee members and external panellists from across UK Sport, Gymnova, Milano, Gymaid, Youth Sport Trust, Sport England, Women in Sport, The Include Summit, Sport and Recreation Alliance, The Sport for Development Coalition and GB gymnasts.

With Clark at the helm, Meadowbank Gymnastics Club have enjoyed a wide range of success over the years, with gymnasts going to national and international competitions. Clark, who previously worked as an IT analyst for Standard Life, is thrilled to be nominated for the volunteer of the year award – stating that her love for gymnastics comes from the reward of seeing a young star progress.

Josh Taylor opened the new Meadowbank Gymnastics Club gym

“I just love volunteering and I've made so many friends through it – you get to see the gymnasts come on over the years. It's such a worthwhile cause,” she said.

“I've just seen so many kids getting so much out of the sport – it's just so important to see them get involved for both health and social benefits. I've done all this work for 30 years without payment.

“I've volunteered in every part of the gym possible, whether that's helping the coaches, to fundraising, to painting and decorating. I keep involved and make sure the club is always sustainable and can keep going. So, it's nice to be appreciated and nominated by the coaches.”