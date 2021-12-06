Wakool makes it look easy with more Musselburgh glory

Punters had a good day at Musselburgh Racecourse, where well-backed 11/8 favourite Wakool stormed home by eight-lengths

With Conor O’Farrell deputising for Danny McMenamin, who was injured in the previous race, the well-backed 11/8 favourite stormed home by eight-lengths from One Night In Milan at the East Lothian track.

Wakool is trained by Fife-based Nick Alexander and although this was a big step up in grade for him, he was carrying a light weight.

Alexander’s daughter Lucy, his stable jockey who is recovering from a serious back injury sustained a year ago, said: “He’s in really good form at the moment and it’s great for the owners who are having a lot of fun with him.

“He’s won a lot easier than last time but hopefully the handicapper won’t be too harsh on him.”

Skycutter and Collingham looks two decent recruits from the Flat and the front-running former saw off the latter by two-lengths in the Join Racing TV Now Introductory Juvenile Hurdle.

Winning trainer Phil Kirby said: “He can be a bit keen but he is settling down and was goo enough to finish fourth in the November Handicap on the Flat.

“We’ll probably come back here for one of the better races later in the season and maybe even dream of Cheltenham if all goes well.”

Seventeen-year-old Conner McCann rode the second winner of his career on Lucinda Russell-trained Diamond State in the concluding conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle.