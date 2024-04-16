Watsonians face Western Wildcats in Scottish women's hockey Cup Final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newly-crowned Premiership champions did not take long to hit the net, Sarah Jamieson scoring on a counter-attack and the in-form Edinburgh side made it 2-0 when Genevieve Hussell scored with a deflection following a penalty corner.
Keith Smith's side continued to press and Clydesdale goalkeeper Cara McAllister was forced to make a quality stop from a Jamieson shot to prevent the Capital combine going 3-0 ahead.
Watsonians kept pushing forward and were rewarded with another goal and it was Katie Stott's who netted at the near post after a solo run.
Jamieson made it 4-0 for the East of Scotland club before Katherine Holdgate added a fifth but Clydesdale scored their consolation in the final quarter through Annabel Ballantyne.
The Edinburgh side will play Western Wildcats in the final after they edged Uddingston 1-0 in their semi-final, squeezing through thanks to a goal from Alex Stuart in the final quarter.