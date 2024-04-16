Watsonians face Western Wildcats in Scottish women's hockey Cup Final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly-crowned Premiership champions did not take long to hit the net, Sarah Jamieson scoring on a counter-attack and the in-form Edinburgh side made it 2-0 when Genevieve Hussell scored with a deflection following a penalty corner.

Keith Smith's side continued to press and Clydesdale goalkeeper Cara McAllister was forced to make a quality stop from a Jamieson shot to prevent the Capital combine going 3-0 ahead.

Watsonians kept pushing forward and were rewarded with another goal and it was Katie Stott's who netted at the near post after a solo run.

Watsonians women celebrate their Premiership success.

Jamieson made it 4-0 for the East of Scotland club before Katherine Holdgate added a fifth but Clydesdale scored their consolation in the final quarter through Annabel Ballantyne.