We are improving in every game, insists Watsonians coach

Action from Watsons v Western at Peffermill. Picture: Nigel Duncan

Reverses to Edinburgh University and Premiership pace-setters Western have dented their campaign but the former Great Britain squad player said that in the last few games his men had played well defensively and limited the opposition to only a few chances.

Coultas said: “If we win on Tuesday and the results go our way at the weekend then we can make the top six so we now take the positives into Tuesday such as our defensive effort.

"We also played some good stuff with the ball which we have not done as much in the last two games so we are gaining in confidence."

It was razor-sharp Rob Harwood who scored twice as Western beat Watsonians 3-0 at Peffermill to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

The three points takes the Glasgow club on to 25 points, but Edinburgh University are tucked in behind after a 5-3 win at Kelburne, Keir Robb netting twice.

Meanwhile, Fraser Heigh continued his free-scoring start to the season with a double as title-chasing Grange beat Clydesdale 6-4 in Glasgow.

Jacob Tweedie also netted twice for the Edinburgh side, who drew 3-3 at Dunfermline Carnegie on Saturday.

Callum Milne, Grange's player/coach, said: "The result was an improvement from Saturday when you did not see the best of Grange.