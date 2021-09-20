Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Josh, 29, is thought to have broken Australian professional cyclist Jack Thompson's record by clocking up 2,179.66 miles (3508kms) over seven days.

His record attempt saw Josh – who has overcome a series of mishaps – complete multiple laps of an 80-mile route between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Josh said it had been the "most intense experience" of his life.

In line with their strict protocols, officials from Guinness World records will have to confirm the new standard before it is officially recognised.

Superfit Josh cycled a daily average of 320 miles – and covered the final 637 miles unbroken, ending the challenge at 4am..

He told BBC Scotland: "On the last day I couldn't even remember what challenge I was doing, I was so confused.

"I am really happy to get it finished, it's such a relief, as it's been hanging over me and has really dominated my year since my failed attempt in April."

Josh had been forced to call off the record attempt in April after suffering a knee injury early in his bid.

He said: "I've had so much stress and worry about my knees and wondering what happens if they go again.

"It has been a lot of pressure but I had to go for it again. It's something I've always done throughout my cycling career - every time I try something if it doesn't go to plan the first time I usually try again until I get it so I couldn't be happier right now.

"It's been the most intense experience of my life."

Josh has also had to cope with arthritis, which medical experts diagnosed earlier this year.

Paul Higginson, project manager for the record attempt, told BBC Scotland: "It was incredible he didn't get any punctures especially when you see the road works he had to cycle over at the half way point of the loop each time he came round.

"There were thousands on the course throughout the week and a great crowd at the finish line at 04:00. The local community really got behind him, which I know he really appreciated."

Josh attempted to maintain a speed of 18mph for 18 hours a day and on the final push he refused to even take toilet breaks.

He was handed food while in the saddle by his support team and is understood to have burned 15,000 calories each day during the challenge.

During a previous record attempt, in Texas, Josh was knocked from his bike as he attempted to set a new round-the-world target for other cyclists.

He was left with multiple injuries and underwent surgery on his heel and ankle. A stent was also placed in a neck artery to maintain his blood flow.

Josh overcame those hurdles to shave six minutes off the existing record for cycling the North Coast 500 which he completed in 31 hours and 17 minutes last September.

In February he crashed at 40mph in Dubai, fracturing his spine and pelvis in two places and suffering a broken elbow, shoulder and four ribs.

