Who is competing for Team GB at the Paralympic Games 2020? Full list of ParalympicsGB athletes at Tokyo Paralympics and how many medals can be won
The Olympic Games 2020 might be over, but the Paralympic Games in Tokyo are now getting underway – here’s what you need to know
The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 drew to a close on Sunday 8 August, as the Closing Ceremony paid tribute to a summer Olympic Games like no other.
Team GB left Tokyo with 65 medals in the bag – just two medals shy of its medal-winning record set at Rio 2016.
But the summer of sport is by no means over, as fans of the international championships can look forward to the Paralympic Games starting today (24 August).
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 and what we can expect.
When do the Paralympics start?
Traditionally held three weeks after the end of an Olympic Games, the Tokyo Paralympic Games begin today on Tuesday 24 August.
The Paralympic Games will last for ten days, with all the international sports action in the heart of Japan coming to an end on 5 September.
More than 300 hours of the Tokyo Paralympics will be broadcast on Channel Four.
Read More
This will be the 16th summer Paralympic Games since they first officially began in 1960, with the Paralympic movement having been born in the UK at the London Olympic games in 1948.
What are the Paralympic Games?
Known as the International Stoke Mandeville Games until they were established as the Paralympic Games in 1960, the games first began in 1948 as Dr Ludwig Guttman arranged for the first ever competition for wheelchair athletes to be held at the start of the London Olympics on 29 June 1948.
Athletes included World War II veterans with spinal injuries who had become involved in sports as a form of rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s spinal injury centre opened by Dr Guttman at the request of the British government in 1944.
With 16 injured servicemen and women taking part in archery that day, the first Paralympic Games at Rome in 1960 saw over 400 athletes with impairments and disabilities take part.
The games have continued to be held alongside the Olympics every four years since.
Where is the next Olympics? Here's where the 2024, 2028, 2032 Olympic Games will be held - and who's hoping to host 2036
How many Paralympic medals can be won?
With 539 medal events across 22 sports at the Paralympics, over 4,000 athletes will be competing to win one of the prestigious Paralympic medals.
At Rio 2016, the UK’s ParalympicsGB swimming team stormed to success – winning the most medals of any sport at the games as they scooped 47 of the team’s 147 total medal wins.
The medals for the Tokyo Paralympics use the design of a traditional fan to symbolise the games as a breath of fresh air blowing through the world, with the ‘kaname’ or binding point of the fan representing an aim of bringing people and athletes from across the world together.
To help visually impaired athletes experience the joy of winning a gold, silver or bronze Paralympic medal, the side of the medals have been etched with circular grooves – with one to three circles engraved depending on the medal won.
Who is competing for the UK at the Paralympics 2020?
With 51 athletes competing in the ParalympicsGB athletics team in Tokyo alone, the Paralympic Games UK team will see over 200 British athletes compete across 19 sports in total.
Among many Scots participating in the Tokyo Paralympics are powerlifter Micky Yule, from Edinburgh, para athlete Owen Miller and cyclist Aileen McGlynn OBE.
21-year-old Maria Lyle from Dunbar will be competing for the UK in T35 sprint events after winning two silver medals and a bronze medal for the UK in her Paralympics debut at Rio 2016.
These para athletes will be joined by ParalympicsGB sports stars such as Bethany Firth, the swimmer who became the most decorated UK para athlete at Rio 2016, cyclist Sarah Storey and para canoe champion Emma Wiggs.
The Paralympic Games in Tokyo will also see the debut of two new sports at the event, with para badminton and para taekwondo set to take place for the first time at a Paralympics from 1 and 2 September.
ParalympicsGB team in full
Here is the full list of athletes competing for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020
Archery
Dave Phillips
Jess Stretton
John Stubbs
Nathan Macqueen
Hazel Chaisty
Phoebe Paterson Pine
Victoria Rumary
Athletics – women
Kare Adenegan, T34 100m and 800m
Hollie Arnold, F46 javelin
Jo Butterfield, F51 club throw
Hannah Cockroft, T34 100m and 800m
Sabrina Fortune, F20 shot put
Sophie Hahn, T38 100m
Maria Lyle, T35 100m and 200m
Olivia Breen, T38 long jump and 100m
Lydia Church, F12 shot put
Libby Clegg, T11 200m and 4x100m relay (guide runner Chris Clarke)
Kadeena Cox, T38 400m
Sophie Kamlish, T64 100m and 4x100m relay
Samantha Kinghorn, T53 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m relay
Polly Maton, T47 long jump
Anna Nicholson, F35 shot put
Gemma Prescott, F32 club throw
Stef Reid, T64 long jump
Hannah Taunton, T20 1500m
Ali Smith, T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m relay
Vanessa Wallace, F34 shot put
Fabienne Andre, T34 100m and 800m
Melanie Woods, T54 400m and 800m
Hetty Bartlett, T38 long jump
Athletics – men
Jonathan Broom-Edwards, T64 high jump
Aled Davies, F63 shot put
Andrew Small, T33 100m
Richard Whitehead, T61 200m
Thomas Young, T38 100m
Columba Blango, T20 400m
Richard Chiassaro, T54 400m, 800m, 1500m
David Devine, T13 5000m
Kyron Duke, F41 shot put
Dan Greaves, F64 discus
Harri Jenkins, T33 100m
Nathan Maguire, T54 400m, 800m and 4x100m relay
Owen Miller, T20 1500m
Luke Nuttall, T46 1500m
Jonnie Peacock, T64 100m and 4x100m relay
Dan Pembroke, F13 javelin
Derek Rae, T46 marathon
Ben Rowlings, T34 100m and 800m
Daniel Sidbury, T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m
Zak Skinner, T13 long jump and 100m
JohnBoy Smith, T54 marathon
Isaac Towers, T34 800m
Harrison Walsh, F64 discus
David Weir, T54 1500m, 5000m, marathon
Shaun Burrows, T38 400m
James Freeman, T33 100m
Ola Abidogun, T476 100m
Badminton
Jack Shephard, SH6 men’s singles
Dan Bethell, SL3 men’s singles
Krysten Coombs, SH6 men’s singles
Martin Rooke, WH2 men’s singles
Boccia
Evie Edwards
Will Hipwell
Louis Sanders
Stephen McGuire
Claire Taggart
David Smith BC1 (competition partner Sarah Nolan)
Jamie McCowan BC3 (competition partner Linda McCowan)
Scott McCowan BC3 (competition partner Gary McCowan)
Beth Moulam BC3 (competition partner Christie Hutchings)
Canoeing
Jeanette Chippington
Emma Wiggs
Charlotte Henshaw
Laura Sugar
Rob Oliver
Ian Marsden
Dave Phillipson
Stuart Wood
Cycling
Lora Fachie, women’s B, piloted by Corrine Hall
Aileen McGlynn, women’s B, piloted by Helen Scott
Sophie Unwin, women’s B, piloted by Jenny Holl
Kadeena Cox, women’s C4
Dame Sarah Storey, women’s C5
Crystal Lane-Wright, women’s C5
James Ball, men’s B, piloted by Lewis Stewart
Steve Bate, men’s B, piloted by Adam Duggleby
Neil Fachie, men’s B, piloted by Matt Rotherham
Fin Graham, men’s C
Jaco van Gass, men’s C
Ben Watson, men’s C
Jody Cundy, men’s C4
George Peasgood, men’s C4
Equestrian
Lee Pearson
Natasha Baker
Sophie Wells
Georgia Wilson
Judo
Chris Skelley, -100kg
Elliot Stewart, -90kg
Jack Hodgson, +100kg
Daniel Powell, -81kg
Powerlifting
Ali Jawad, men’s 59kg
Zoe Newson, women’s 41kg
Micky Yule, men’s 72kg
Louise Sugden, women’s 86kg
Olivia Broome, women’s 50kg
Rowing
Benjamin Pritchard, PR1 men’s single sculls
Lauren Rowles, PR2 mixed double sculls
Laurence Whiteley, PR2 mixed double sculls
Ellen Buttrick, PR3 mixed coxed four
Giedre Rakauskaite, PR3 mixed coxed four
James Fox, PR3 mixed coxed four
Ollie Stanhope, PR3 mixed coxed four
Erin Kennedy (cox), PR3 mixed coxed four
Shooting
Matt Skelhon
James Bevis
Tim Jeffery
Ryan Cockbill
Lorraine Lambert
Issy Bailey
Lesley Stewart
Swimming
Jessica-Jane Applegate
Jordan Catchpole
Ellie Challis
Stephen Clegg
Reece Dunn
Louise Fiddes
Bethany Firth
Thomas Hamer
Grace Harvey
Suzanna Hext
Tully Kearney
Louis Lawlor
Lyndon Longhorne
Stephanie Millward
Conner Morrison
Andrew Mullen
Scott Quin
Becky Redfern
Ellie Robinson
Hannah Russell
Toni Shaw
Ellie Simmonds
Maisie Summers
Zara Mullooly
William Perry
Table Tennis
Aaron McKibbin, men’s class 8 singles and class 8 team
Ashley Facey Thompson, men’s class 9 singles and class 8 team
Billy Shilton, men’s class 8 singles and class 9-10 team
David Wetherill, men’s class 8 singles and class 8 team
Jack Hunter-Spivey, men’s class 5 singles
Joshua Stacey, men’s class 9 singles and class 9-10 team
Megan Shackleton, women’s class 4 singles and class 4-5 team
Paul Karabardak, men’s class 6 singles and class 6-7 team
Ross Wilson, men’s class 8 singles and class 8 team
Sue Bailey, women’s class 4 singles and class 4-5 team
Tom Matthews, men’s class 1 singles
Will Bayley, men’s class 7 singles and class 6-7 team
Taekwondo
Amy Truesdale
Beth Munro
Matt Bush
Triathlon
Lauren Steadman
Alison Peasgood (guide Nikki Bartlett)
Melissa Reid (guide Hazel Macleod)
George Peasgood
Claire Cashmore
Dave Ellis (guide Luke Pollard)
Fran Brown
Michael Taylor
Wheelchair Basketball – women
Charlotte Moore
Sophie Carrigill
Kayla Bell
Helen Freeman
Laurie Williams
Jude Hamer
Amy Conroy
Maddie Thompson
Lucy Robinson
Siobhan Fitzpatrick
Joy Haizelden
Robyn Love
Wheelchair Basketball – men
Gaz Choudhry
Terry Bywater
Harry Brown
Abdi Jama
Gregg Warburton
Ian Sagar
Lee Manning
Ben Fox
Jim Palmer
James MacSorley
Billy Bridge
Lewis Edwards
Wheelchair Fencing
Piers Gilliver
Dimitri Coutya
Oliver Lam-Watson
Gemma Collis-McCann
Wheelchair Rugby
Chris Ryan
Gavin Walker
Ayaz Bhuta
Jonathan Coggan
Ryan Cowling
Nick Cummins
Kylie Grimes
Aaron Phipps
Jim Roberts
Stuart Robinson
Jack Smith
Jamie Stead
Wheelchair Tennis
Alfie Hewett, men’s singles and men’s doubles
Gordon Reid, men’s singles and men’s doubles
Dermot Bailey, men’s singles
Jordanne Whiley, women’s singles and women’s doubles
Lucy Shuker, women’s singles and women’s doubles
Andy Lapthorne, quad singles
Anthony Cotterill
*two athletes have been selected in two different sports – Kadeena Cox (athletics and cycling), George Peasgood (cycling and triathlon).
Additional reporting by PA Sport staff
Find out more about ParalympicsGB and the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 here.