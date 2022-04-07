Why Armadale Devils' pre-season billing puzzles captain Tom Woolley

The West Lothian septet begin their 2022 season tonight with the visit of the Berwick Bullets, and 27-year-old Woolley, who is in his second stint with the Devils, believes they are more than capable of reaching the end-of-season play-offs.

Former Premier League-winning Edinburgh Monarch, Willie Lawson, is Devils boss Alan Budzynski's marquee signing.

“The playoffs are the aim this year," Staffordshire-born Woolley said. "Last year if we had won the meeting against Kent that wasn’t run, we would have finished third and we were written off then as well. So, to write us off again this year with a similar team seems strange. We will be looking to prove people wrong. I think we can surprise those people that’s for sure.”

Armadale Devils captain Tom Woolley

Lawson and Woolley will be joined by Millar brothers, Gregor and Lewis, George Rothery, Danny Phillips and Josh Embleton.

Woolley added: “It was a good set of lads last year so having most back is great. Adding Willie and Josh is good as well, everyone knows how good Willie is and he is a real coup for us.

"Josh had an excellent practice day, and he looks like he will get dialled into Armadale quickly so he will be a good signing as well. I think if we all get dialled in, we can surprise a few folk this year.

“You just have to take each meeting as it comes. You need to go out and win races."

Message from the editor