Winter Olympics: Capital curling duo Bruce Mouat and Jenn Dodds lose semi-final against Norway in Beijing
‘Disappointed’ Edinburgh curling duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat will face Sweden in the bronze medal match after being edged out in their mixed doubles semi-final to Norway at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The world champions from Edinburgh were edged out 6-5 Norway’s ‘curling couple’ Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten in a tense semi-final in Beijing which came down to the final stone.
Italy beat Sweden in the other semi-final. The final and bronze medal matches take place tomorrow.
Mouat said: “I think we controlled that, which is the toughest part right now. I’m just really disappointed with my last three ends. That’s going to be the toughest thing to get over. Jenn played absolutely amazing all day.
“I’m disappointed for what I’ve done for the team. It’s tough.”
Dodds added: “I felt it was the best game we played all week, so that made it even harder to take. We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that’s all we could ask for. We win as a team and lose as a team.
“We have to regroup for tomorrow. There’s still a medal to be won out there.”