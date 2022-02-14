Winter Olympics: Freestyle skier Kirsty Muir keeps her cool to soar into another final in Beijing

The 17-year old freestyle skier from Aberdeenshire, the youngest member of Team GB in Beijing, has already banked a fifth place in the Big Air and is now dreaming even bigger in her preferred slopestyle competition.

Twenty-four hours after the event was supposed to take place, having been delayed due to a heavy blizzard at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, Muir finished sixth in qualifying to comfortably book a top 12 slot. She'll be joined in the final by team-mate Katie Summerhayes.

Slopestyle involves skiers navigating a downhill run pitted with obstacles, moguls and rails, performing grind, tricks and flips for judges as they go.

Britain's Kirsty Muir waits to see her score as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle qualification

And Muir's first of two runs was the pick of her qualifying, the Scot landing two 900s – to score 70.11.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru was the top qualifier followed by Norway's Johanne Killi and China's Big Air gold medallist Eileen Gu, though their scores were well ahead of rivals.

"I’m really happy to have made another final," said Muir.

“I’m pretty stoked just to get another chance to compete at the Olympics, I'm just loving it and don't really want it to stop.

Great Britain's Kirsty Muir in action in the women's freeski slopestyle qualification

"There's a lot of improvements to be made and things to be cleaned up. I’m pretty pumped and it’s given me a little bit of confidence as well."

Muir, a Winter Youth Olympics silver medallist, insisted the delay hadn't caused any concerns.

"Those conditions were really tough so I appreciated the delay, you don't want to compete in weather like that," said Muir.

"It's another Olympic final and I can't wait and I'm so pleased to have Katie with me too, that'll make it even more special."