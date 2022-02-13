Winter Olympics: Eve Muirhead steering clear of social media as Beijing campaign heats up

However, British skip Eve Muirhead is keeping away from her notifications as British fans fall in love with her sport all over again.

Muirhead's rink brushed aside Denmark 7-2 to secure their first consecutive win at the Games after Saturday’s victory over previously unbeaten USA, her team trending on social media back home.

"I don't do social media at the Games and it's nice to get a break from it to be honest," said Muirhead, 31.

Great Britain's Eve Muirhead reacts during the women's round robin session 6 game against Denmark

"I can't wait to get back on when I'm home and let everyone know how it's been out here.

"I do love that people do set the alarms for all hours of the night and it makes me very proud to know they are watching and getting into curling.”

Muirhead believes her team are coming in hot here in frigid Beijing. Bruce Mouat admitted a lack of team time was a frustration as he started his campaign, the men’s rink not playing together since winning the European Championship in Norway last November.

In contrast Muirhead, who also won gold at the Europeans, needed to come through tense Olympic qualifier in Leeuwarden to secure her place in China.

"I do think that having the Olympic qualifying was maybe a little bit of a blessing in disguise because it did give us that extra high-quality competition against some of the teams that are here," she said.

"Coming off the gold medal win at the Europeans and then carrying that great play into the Olympic qualifier on top of that really helped us. We had some great matches under our belt coming into the Olympic Games, which some people didn't."

Muirhead also believes momentum is the key with the win over Denmark meaning the Sochi 2014 bronze medallist boasts a 3-2 record ahead a clash with Canada on Monday, traditional Olympic powerhouses but struggling with only one win from four.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the whole team performance out there," she added.

"I think after a great win last night beating USA and then to carry on that momentum into that game there against Denmark was great. I can’t complain one bit, I thought we were great from start to finish.

"I think it is very important, especially the way the draw is, it's one game days for us now. I think it is important that we get that momentum going, we've got more ability to step up."