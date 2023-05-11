World golf superstars coming to East Lothian for Genesis Scottish Open – gallery ranked by career earnings
World golf superstars coming to East Lothian for Genesis Scottish Open – ranked by ranked by career earnings
Sone of the best golfers in the world are coming to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian this summer, with star names continuing to be added to the entry list. This is how the confirmed entrants we know about so far rank in terms of career earnings.
The stellar field at the Rolex Series event, which will be held at Renaissance Club near Gullane on July 13-16, is sure to attract a huge crowd of gold fans from Edinburgh and Lothians.
A range of Genesis Scottish Open ticket options, including general admission, season tickets, the new ticket+ package and premium experiences, are available to purchase here.
The Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, will be held Renaissance Club through to 2025 under current arrangements.