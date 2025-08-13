Para athlete takes on new challenge to support LGBTQ+ young people in Scotland

This Sunday, August 17, hundreds of people will take part in the Scottish Half Marathon at Musselburgh Race course. But for many, the run is more than just a personal challenge; it’s an opportunity to challenge the systems and structures that affect people across Scotland make meaningful change with every mile covered.

Stefan Hoggan is a para swimmer and triathlete who proudly represented Scotland from a young age.

Stefan retired from competitive sport in 2016, and in 2016 and turned his focus to coaching, where he continues to share his passion and experience with the next generation of athletes.

This support for the next generation extends beyond his coaching, and spurred on by a deep sense of urgency in the face of attacks on LGBTQ+ people’s rights, has taken the inspiring decision to run the half marathon and raise vital funds for LGBT Youth Scotland.

Explaining his motivation for taking on the half marathon, Stefan says: “My decision to run the Scottish Half Marathon in support of LGBT Youth Scotland was driven by a deep sense of urgency and commitment. LGBTQ+ rights are under renewed attack — and recent rulings, like the one from the Supreme Court, feel like just the beginning.

For over a decade, Scotland made meaningful progress in protecting and supporting LGBTQ+ people. But with the alarming rise of right-wing rhetoric and policies, those hard-won rights are under threat again. LGBTQ+ people — along with disabled people and other marginalised groups — are once more being targeted.

Young people often bear the brunt of this backlash. They’re navigating their identities in an increasingly hostile climate, and many are doing so without the support they need. That’s why organisations like LGBT Youth Scotland are more important than ever. They provide safe spaces, support, and advocacy that can genuinely change — and even save — lives.”

LGBT Youth Scotland is Scotland’s only national charity for LGBTQ+ young people. LGBTQ+ young people face unique barriers to being safe, healthy and happy; their mission is to break these barriers down and promote equality so LGBTQ+ young people can flourish and thrive.

The charity provides specialised services for LGBTQ+ young people, creating safer spaces aimed at reducing isolation, improving wellbeing and supporting them to positive destinations. They do this through youth groups, 1:1 coaching, outreach, participation opportunities, education and online support.

Annually LGBT Youth Scotland support over 1000 young people directly and reach over 30,000 more through inclusivity programmes.

Supporters like Stefan are more important than ever in the face of the backlash against LGBTQ+ rights, and charities like LGBT Youth Scotland could not survive without the incredible support of people stepping up to take on challenges and fundraise. More than that, events like the Scottish Half Marathon offer a chance to stand up and be counted and show people in challenging situations that they are not alone.

Stefan went on to explain: “Running for LGBT Youth Scotland wasn’t just about the miles. It was about standing up for a future where all young people can live with pride, dignity, and hope.

"I support LGBT Youth Scotland because every young person deserves to feel safe, seen, and supported for who they truly are. Growing up can be challenging enough, and for LGBT youth, those challenges can be even greater when faced with discrimination, isolation, or a lack of understanding.”

"LGBT Youth Scotland provides life-changing support, advocacy, and resources that empower young people to live authentically and confidently. They create safe spaces where LGBT youth can find community, access advice, and feel a genuine sense of belonging. Their work in education, policy, and direct youth engagement helps to shape a more inclusive and compassionate Scotland for everyone.

"I believe in a future where every young person — regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation — can thrive without fear. Supporting LGBT Youth Scotland is one way I can help make that future a reality.”

If Stefan’s story has inspired to take action to support LGBTQ+ young people across Scotland, there are so many ways you can get involved. Stefan’s message for anybody who wants to make a difference is simple:

“Whatever you choose to do — whether it's a run, a bake sale, a community event, or something totally unique — it all matters. You don’t have to be a professional athlete or seasoned fundraiser to make a difference. Just bring your passion, be visible, and use your voice.”

The more of us who step up, the louder the message becomes: LGBTQ+ young people deserve to grow up in a Scotland that celebrates them, not just tolerates them.”

You can donate to Stefan’s fundraiser here: Stefan Hoggan is fundraising for LGBT Youth Scotland

And learn more about LGBT Youth Scotland here: Home - LGBT Youth Scotland