Popular Drumtassie Coarse Fishery re-opens after week-long closure

Drumtassie Coarse Fishery bosses have confirmed they will re-open on Saturday, September 6 at 8am after being closed following a burst water pipe.

Scottish Water have taken a week to repair the damage to the pipe and the road leading to the fishery near Blackridge.

Chanelle Maver, the fishery manager, said the company had completed the work on Friday and the fishery had been given the all-clear to re-open.

She added: “There was flooding and damage to the road into the fishery and it needed a lot of work to fix it.

Chanelle Maver at one of the ponds at Drumtassie Coarse Fishery

“We had to close the facility for the safety of anglers but everything has been fixed apart from some of the paths and this will be done over the next few days.”

She said that the popular water will be open from 8am to 8pm but the closing time would vary as the nights get shorter.