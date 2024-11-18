Scotland are in Poland tonight for a huge finale to their Nations League A Group 1 set of fixtures.
A victory away from home would not only build on Friday’s victory over Croatia, but possibly secure Nations League progress and a boost to World Cup qualficiation hopes. Who starts in Poland, and will Ben Doak be in the XI after his star turn at Hampden?
Steve Clarke can’t guarantee it. The head coach said when asked if two starts in quick succession could be too much for the Liverpool player on loan at Middlesbrough, Clarke said: “Yeah, it could be.
“That’s why I haven’t named the team because all the boys who finished the game the other night, you have to look and make sure they wake up fit, fresh and ready to go. So that’s something else to think about it.”
Here’s who we think starts the game for Scotland against Poland.
