Predicted Scotland XI vs Poland: Four changes made including Ben Doak decision and a change in every area

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Nov 2024, 09:22 GMT

Scotland face Poland tonight in a big Nations League clash - here’s who we think is starting the game.

Scotland are in Poland tonight for a huge finale to their Nations League A Group 1 set of fixtures.

A victory away from home would not only build on Friday’s victory over Croatia, but possibly secure Nations League progress and a boost to World Cup qualficiation hopes. Who starts in Poland, and will Ben Doak be in the XI after his star turn at Hampden?

Steve Clarke can’t guarantee it. The head coach said when asked if two starts in quick succession could be too much for the Liverpool player on loan at Middlesbrough, Clarke said: “Yeah, it could be.

“That’s why I haven’t named the team because all the boys who finished the game the other night, you have to look and make sure they wake up fit, fresh and ready to go. So that’s something else to think about it.”

Here’s who we think starts the game for Scotland against Poland.

The veteran keeps his place between the sticks.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

| SNS Group

Celtic star keeps his spot too.

2. RWB - Anthony Ralston

| SNS Group

Rangers man has been solid in navy blue as of yet.

3. CB - John Souttar

| SNS Group

Subbed on at half-time vs Croatia and we expect him in from the start here.

4. CB - Scott McKenna

| SNS Group

