Refereeing performances have come under fire this season - but where do Hearts and Hibs rank when it comes to the receiving end of yellow plus red cards?

VAR decisions have dominated debate and the calls are often the topic of discussions on the forums and airwaves. Both Hearts and Hibs have been involved in games with debatable calls, and the scrutiny is not going away anytime soon.

There have been plenty of yellow and red cards dealt to stars up and down the land, with Transfermarkt tallying up who the dirtiest side is when it comes to their disciplinary record. Hearts and Hibs feature on the list while some sides in the bottom six take up positions in the top half.

As per the metric, "The clubs are sorted by points in ascending order. A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red card three points and a red card five points."

1 . St Johnstone - 88 points 73 yellow cards, 0 yellow-to-red cards, 3 red cards Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Motherwell - 85 points 72 yellow cards, 1 yellow-to-red cards, 2 red cards Photo Sales

3 . Ross County - 80 points 67 yellow cards, 1 yellow-to-red cards, 2 red cards Photo Sales