Prices frozen at popular Morton Fishings

Sandy Mabon put pen to paper on a ten-year lease at Morton Fishings near Livingston, and the businessman is determined to make a real impact on the Scottish stillwater map.

The businessman has invested heavily in the project, injecting over six tonnes of trout into the 22-acre-plus water last year and 16 tanks at 400lb in each this year.

And anglers have been heavy in their praise on social media after visiting the former reservoir.

Mabon plans to remain open throughout the winter so trout anglers can enjoy their sport even when the temperature drops significantly.

Sandy Mabon at Morton Fishings

However, he will only be open for business on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm and closed for the rest of the week.

That does not mean that work is not progressing on-site to improve the fishery further.

Six boats of his fleet of 17 remain in the water, the rest are on the bank and are in the process of being power-washed and re-painted. Refurbishment of the seats and other on-board facilities is also under way.

Anglers can also fish the extensive bank area which houses more than 40 pegs, all of which have been refurbished by the new owner who is now into his second season at the popular West Lothian fishery.

Bookings for next year are extremely positive and if clubs or associations are keen to secure a date for 2025 then Mabon advises them to call as soon as possible or email [email protected]

He said: “It’s been almost two years since I took over here. Progress is being made, but we have weather conditions to cope with as we are 800ft above sea level here.

“The water is susceptible to wind, snow and ice, but we battle on. The winter programme includes power washing and painting all the boats inside and out ready for next season and I expect to have all 17 of my boats done for the opening of the new season in the spring. It is important to have the boats clean and tidy.”

Sedgehogs have performed well during the season, according to Mabon, but, as the temperature drops, the squirmy wormy patterns are coming into their own under the bung.

Anglers who favour the bung are doing well currently and those who fish cormorant patterns are also catching.

Mabon added: “I will be here working on boats and, if anglers come up, and I am here, and they want to fish, then fine, but I am not guaranteeing I be here. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are guaranteed, depending on weather. There are plenty of fish in here, it is just a matter of catching them.”

Good news for anglers is that Mabon will be freezing his prices for 2025 at this year’s level, despite the cost of buying fish from his supplier having risen by around 20 per cent. Other costs have also increased.

He said: “I want to keep my prices for 2025 at 2024 levels. We are a little bit further up into the hills and anglers have to travel but, I believe, that being competitive is the best way forward. I have signed a ten year lease and we are here to stay.”

Meanwhile, Gordon Lyall, an employee of one of the event sponsors, The Edinburgh Angling Centre, won Match Four of the Edinburgh Winter Shore League at Newhaven.

The Edinburgh-based angler hooked into 24 fish for 550 points with Neil Cutler from Tyneside second on 20 fish for 485 points.

Another Tyneside angler, Steve Potts, was third with 21 fish for 476 points and 28 anglers too part on a cold night. There were no blanks and Gav Owen (Tyneside) had the longest fish, a 44cm specimen.

More than 320 fish were recorded including dabs, codling and whiting and Match Five is tonight (FRI) on Portobello Beach. Registration is from 6pm to 6.15pm at Bridge Street car park EH15 1TG.

Dunbar angler Chris Empson leads the race for the title with 18 points but Cutler is one point adrift and Ian Campbell (Falkirk), the event organiser, is on 16 points in third spot with Edinburgh schoolboy, Eryk Janik, fourth tied with fifth-placed Stevie Souter, both having 14 points.

Two Lothians anglers finished in the top 35 in the world shore angling championships in Pensicola, Spain. Barry McEwan (Port Seton), a committee member of the Bass Rock Shore Angling Club, was 29th with Edinburgh-based David Cooper, who was making his debut, two places behind.

Scotland’s top rod was Billy Buckley (Uddingston) in 13th spot with Stevenston-based anglers, Isaac Muir and Neil McMillan, 75th and 78th respectively. There were 86 competitors from 19 countries.

Scotland finished 13th overall with Italy taking the title ahead of hosts Spain with Ireland third. Wales finished tenth with England 11th.

Locally, Alan Brown won the latest leg of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s winter series with one fish of 1lb. The West Barns-based fisherman was the only angler to hook into a fish on the night in a flat calm sea with a light westerly breeze.

Elsewhere, Darrin Ferguson won the summer league title in the series run by the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club.

The ladies shield winner was Heather Lauriston with Gordon McKay and Andy Roberts taking the pairs title and Shug Smith winning the Knockout Cup.

Ferguson also won the rod and reel event to make it a title double.