Quality over quantity as 125th Dispatch Trophy set for exciting last-16 ties

Posse of Lothians champions set to be involved in second-round matches at the Braids

It may have suffered in terms of quantity over the years, which is down to a combination of lots of the old teams no longer existing and some big clubs surprisingly not being able to raise a team.

But there is absolutely no denying that the quality as far as the overall field is concerned has risen in that same time in the Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy.

For example, take the 125th edition, which got underway in glorious conditions at the beautiful Braids on Saturday and continues when eight second-round matches are held on Tuesday night.

Heriot’s have Sam Hall, the current Lothians champion, in their line up while Sean Marc, who landed that title in 2015, is representing Kilgour Wealth Management.

Two-time Lothians champion Allyn Dick is also taking part, bidding to claim his eighth gold medal in a Duddingston side that is chasing a third straight trophy triumph.

David Miller, yet another Lothians champion, played on Saturday for the holders and it’s likely that Jamie Duguid, runaway winner of the Craigmillar Park Open last month, will be back in the Duddingston team for the last-16 stage.

Some of the youngsters taking part have also helped up the ante in terms of quality and that, of course, is no disrespect whatsoever to the hundreds of players who have played in the historic tournament over the years.

Archie Wyatt is representing Murrayfield after arriving home from the US at the end of the college season on Friday, as are Stephen Gallacher Foundation duo Jake Johnston and Callum Kenneally.

Add in the likes of Dispatch Trophy stalwarts Keith Reilly, Graham Robertson, Fraser Jarvis, Stewart More and John Cafferty among others and it really is a cracking field still in the trophy hunt.

“I love it up here and will keep returning as long as I possibly can,” admitted Jarvis, who made it to the final with Lothians & Borders Police in 2009 and is part of Newbattle team Donuts@the9th on this occasion.

“It’s one of the best competitions you can play. It’s competitive but friendly at the same time and, yes, we had our donuts on the ninth tee with our opponents on Saturday!”

Hall and his Heriot’s team-mates face Heriot’s Quad on Tuesday night in a repeat of the 2023 semi-final.

Heriot’s lost to Duddingston in the final on that occasion before it was the same outcome in the semi-finals last year, when Heriot’s had to make changes due to a clash with one of the top FP events in the UK.

Scott Dickson wasn’t buying into this being a case of them necessarily having unfinished business, but you get the feeling that will be driving Heriot’s this week.

It’s brilliant to see both Kilgour Property Management and Kilgour Wealth involved in the second round after their weekend wins.

“We are not the wealth part of the company,” joked Gus Santana after joining forces with David Downing, John Shepherd and Mark Roberts for Kilgour Property.

They now face Duddingston and spice will be added to that one by the fact that Santana, Downing and Shepherd are all members of the Capital club, with Roberts, who is a Tantallon man, being the odd one out.

Tuesday’s second-round ties

4.30pm Donuts@9th v Kilgour Wealth Management

4.40pm Hailes v Edinburgh Western

4.50pm Heriot’s Quad v Heriot’s

5.00pm BBT v Stephen Gallacher Foundation

5.10pm Silverknowes B v Edinburgh Academicals

5.20pm Harrison v Silverknowes

5.30pm Braids United v Murrayfield

5.40pm Duddingston v Kilgour Property