Race on to represent Scotland in youth fly fishing team

Applications are now open for youngsters who are keen to fish for Scotland in the youth fly fishing team with heats due in the next two months.

The first one is on Saturday, September 7 at Harelaw (fishing from 9am to 16.30pm) and the second on Sunday, October 13 at Lake of Menteith (9am to 16.30pm).

Forms can be downloaded from the Scottish Youth Fly Fishing website which is www.scotlandyouthflyfishing.co.uk. Entry is £70 which covers both heats.

The invitation comes only days after Scotland’s rising fly fishing stars defied soaring temperatures to put huge pressure on winners Ireland in the Home Internationals at Grafham Water near Huntingdon in England.

Scotland's youth fly fishing team in this year's international

The 16-strong team, with four debutants, were last just two years ago, but they came within one small fish of hooking the title this time.

That’s against a quality team from which several anglers are due to cast in the world championships this month.

Ireland have now won the prestige event for four years in a row, a feat never achieved before, and James Litster, Scotland’s team manager, eagerly looks forward to next year.

Then, the squad are determined to snap Ireland’s winning run as they host the internationals at the Lake of Menteith near Stirling.

Looking back, Litster said: “We were last and absolutely nowhere two years ago, but we won silver in Wales last year and we were so close this time.

“We are a team on the rise. Make no mistake, this was a massive achievement and Ireland actually believed we had won the competition due to the quality fish in our bags. Sadly, we fell just short.”

And he added: “What a turnaround this was for us from two years ago and it was achieved in really trying conditions.”

Scotland bosses actually called the youngsters off the water during training as the thermometer was reaching 34c.

On match day, there was, thankfully, a 10mph to 15mph wind providing some relief for competitors in the seven-hour event fished in a wind of between 10mph and 15mph.

The youngsters, aged between 12 and 18 and including one girl, Elidh Craig from Kinross, dug deep after two days of training to land 21 fish totalling 45lb 10oz. Ireland hooked into 24 fish for 48lb 4oz with England on 15 fish for 32lb 10oz and Wales with nine trout for 19lb 7oz.

Litster said: “What a performance this was. Our team stuck to the tactics, defied the conditions and did so, so well.”

They also made an impression off the water, piping the team into battle with tunes including Highland Cathedral.

Scotland last won the title in 2018 on Draycote Water in England and he said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to take gold next year.”

For the record, the team was Rory Stewart (Kilmacolm), James Coull and Jake Gilchrist (both Dundee), Sam Harrison, Elidh Craig (both Kinross), Jake Humes (Assynt), Fergus Murray, Aaron Kennedy, Jamie Walker (all Stirling), James Miller (Glasgow), Ryan Taylor, Arran Thain, Kian Reily (all Aberdeen), Beck Lyon (Ayrshire), Ruaraidh Fowler (Doone), Dylan McRobert (Dumfries).

Loganlea above Flotterstone hosted their first kids introduction to fly fishing day and 18 youngsters took part. A number of fish were caught and some of the youngsters showed good potential and interest.

The fishery host a Summer Doubles Day on Saturday, August 10, with boat and bank angling allowed. A total of 16 teams are hoped for and entry is £45 per person. Prizes are for first, second and third plus the heaviest fish, heaviest bag individually. Sponsors include Fishers of Penicuik and fishing is from 08.00 to 16.30.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) host their individual members shore event on Sunday, August 11 at the Cree Estuary with fishing from 12.30 to 5.30 and the draw will take place at the Scottish Water area. Pre-book only with David Neil and this is a closed event for members.

Scottish international anglers set to fish include Billy Buckley, Nuno Santos, Bruce McLean, Falkirk-based Ian Campbell, who is the retail manager at the Edinburgh Angling Centre, plus Charlene Stoker.

The Clyde and Western Region host their open shore pegged sweepstake and junior open shore competition in conjunction with Tickers Tackle of Helensburgh on Sunday, August 25 on Greenock Esplanade from 13.00 to 18.00. Registration is from 11.00 to 13.00 at the Royal West of Scotland Amateur Boat Club, Esplanade, Greenock PA16 7SE.

Organisers say there will be three zones of 50 anglers and pre-booking is strongly advised.

Three hooks are allowed and the match is for Penn League points. Contact Lindsay Wilson on 07751 051782 after 19.30 and SFSA rules apply.

Fish are to be measured and released with an 18cm minimum size and there is no size limit for juniors and their entry is free with a participating adult.