Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic remain on course for French Open showdown

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Lying in wait for each other in the same quarter of the draw due to Nadal's world ranking of fifth, the big two are due to collide unusually early at Roland Garros this year.

Djokovic, taking centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier, made short work of subdued Slovenian - and one-time representative of Great Britain - Aljaz Bedene, winning 6-3 6-3 6-2.

At the same time, in one of his occasional appearances on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Nadal was dealing with Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp with relative ease, registering a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.