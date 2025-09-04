Royal Racing Yacht Bluebottle Leads Britain to International Sailing Success

The historic Royal Racing Yacht Bluebottle GBR192 has marked her return to the international sailing circuit with a string of impressive results, reaffirming her place as one of the most iconic racing yachts of her generation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After her launch 78 years ago, the International Dragon class yacht, on loan from the Royal Collection to the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, continues to compete at the highest level following her extensive restoration by David Heritage Racing Yachts in 2022.

The classic dragon was built by Camper and Nicholson in 1947 and presented to Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Prince Philip as a wedding present by the Island Sailing Club, Isle of Wight. In the years to follow, both The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal learned to sail in the classic dragon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, Team Bluebottle, helmed by Cowes-based sailor Graham Bailey, with crew Julia Bailey, Will Bedford and Killian Boag, have delivered outstanding performances across major regattas:

Team Bluebottle win race 4 at the Dragon Gold Cup 2025

BDA South Coast Dragon Championship – Bluebottle opened the home season with a championship win.

– Bluebottle opened the home season with a championship win. Edinburgh Cup, Torquay – winning the final race of the British National Championship secured 5th place overall.

– winning the final race of the British National Championship secured 5th place overall. Cowes Week 2025 – with four race victories, the team claimed the overall Dragon class win, also securing the Cowes Week Team Trophy for the Royal Yacht Squadron.

– with four race victories, the team claimed the overall Dragon class win, also securing the Cowes Week Team Trophy for the Royal Yacht Squadron. Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup, Douarnenez, France – competing in a fleet of 75 Dragons from 18 nations, Bluebottle won two races, placed 5th overall, and contributed to Great Britain’s victory in the Nations Trophy.

Looking ahead, Team Bluebottle will travel to Cannes for the renowned Régates Royales in September before heading to Port Camargue in October to defend their title as French National Champions.

Franck Bruyere, Chief Executive of The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal Hotel, commented, “Bluebottle continues to inspire generations of sailors and enthusiasts. Her recent results show that heritage and high performance can go hand in hand, and we are immensely proud to see her racing and winning on the international stage.”

The return of Bluebottle not only highlights the enduring craftsmanship of her original design but also the dedication of the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust in preserving and sharing Britain’s maritime heritage.