The video, which was filmed in a single-shot by a drone, is set against a soundtrack of legendary rugby voices – including the legendary commentator Bill McClaren – and takes fans on a sensational journey throughout the historic stadium.

The footage sweeps through the team changing rooms, through the tunnel, to the top of the stands – where a lone piper plays, overlooking the pitch. The drone then flies even higher, showing viewers all corners of the 67,144 seater theatre, before flying through the posts at the end of the video.

Scottish Rugby’s ‘Back #AsOne’ video has been released ahead of next Saturday, when Scotland’s men’s rugby team will play a home international in front of a crowd for the first time in 20 months – playing Tonga at BT Murrayfield for the first time in 20 years.

Shots from Scottish Rugby’s ‘Back #AsOne’ video.

The rugby stadium will be transformed to help fans celebrate Halloween – and fans are encouraged to swap their Scotland and Tonga strips for fancy dress.

Returning fans and those going to BT Murrayfield for the first time, will get to experience a Halloween Instagram trail and a performance from Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, as well as the game.

Prices for the Scotland vs Tonga game start at £16 for adults and £11 for under 18’s and students, with under 12’s tickets only £1. Tickets are available here.

Scotland rugby star Stuart McInally posing with pumpkins, ahead of the Scotland v Tonga game, which falls on the day before Halloween.