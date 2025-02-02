A Huw Jones hat-trick inspired head coach Gregor Townsend’s side to a win ahead of their match with Ireland next weekend. Townsend said: “Well, it’s positive that we started with a win, that we managed to score five tries, so you get maximum points. And to go through that test when we were leading for most of the game and then go 19-19 and come through it, that’s going to prepare us really well for the tests that are going to come.