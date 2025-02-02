13 best Six Nations fan photos from Scotland vs Italy including famous spectator and fancy dress aplenty

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 12:28 BST

Here are the best fan photos from a victorious day at Murrayfield for Scotland.

Scotland held off an Italian comeback mission at Murrayfield to start their Six Nations campaign with a 31-19 victory over Italy.

A Huw Jones hat-trick inspired head coach Gregor Townsend’s side to a win ahead of their match with Ireland next weekend. Townsend said: “Well, it’s positive that we started with a win, that we managed to score five tries, so you get maximum points. And to go through that test when we were leading for most of the game and then go 19-19 and come through it, that’s going to prepare us really well for the tests that are going to come.

“There’s going to be times where opposition get momentum, opposition get scores, and it didn’t affect the players’ belief in what they needed to do to get the win.”

Fans packed out Murrayfield for this one. Here are the best fan photos.

The Scotland team were welcomed in by the masses

1. Packed out

The Scotland team were welcomed in by the masses | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
It was a lovely winter's day for some Six Nations action.

2. Lining up early

It was a lovely winter's day for some Six Nations action. | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
A bit of face paint never goes amiss.

3. Saltire's at the ready

A bit of face paint never goes amiss. | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
A hero was remembered on the day.

4. Legendary hat

A hero was remembered on the day. | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Six NationsScotlandItalyGregor TownsendMurrayfield
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice