7 Scotland rugby records and their holders as Graham & Van der Merwe battle for top try-scorer title

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT

Here are seven current Scotland men’s national rugby union team records ahead of this weekend’s Autumn Nations Series test against Australia.

Scotland will conclude their 2024 Autumn Nations Tests at Murrayfield this weekend when they take on Australia in their fourth and final encounter of the series.

Gregor Townsend’s side have beaten Portugal and Fiji and lost to South Africa so far meaning a win over the Wallabies is essential to call the November run a success. Meanwhile, two Scotland players are currently having their own personal contest to hold the crown of the country's all time leading try scorer.

Wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe are neck and neck on 29 tires each going into the game as both look to edge ahead of their Edinburgh teammate in the standings. With that in mind, here are seven current Scotland record’s (men’s national team only) and their current holders:

The two Edinburgh wingers are neck and neck with 29 tires each. However, as van der Merwe has won two more caps (43) than Graham (41) it is Graham who technically sits top of the try scoring table

1. Most tries - Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe

The two Edinburgh wingers are neck and neck with 29 tires each. However, as van der Merwe has won two more caps (43) than Graham (41) it is Graham who technically sits top of the try scoring table | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
The hooker won 110 caps for Scotland between 2004 and 2017, just one more than previous record holder and fellow Edinburgh Rugby legend Chris Paterson. Finn Russell is the most capped player in the current squad with 81.

2. Most capped player - Ross Ford

The hooker won 110 caps for Scotland between 2004 and 2017, just one more than previous record holder and fellow Edinburgh Rugby legend Chris Paterson. Finn Russell is the most capped player in the current squad with 81. | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
The scrum half won 76 caps for Scotland with 40 of those coming as captain, placing him way ahead of David Sole's 25 appearances as skipper. Will current captain Sione Tuipulotu get close to that mark?

3. Most appearances as captain - Greig Laidlaw

The scrum half won 76 caps for Scotland with 40 of those coming as captain, placing him way ahead of David Sole's 25 appearances as skipper. Will current captain Sione Tuipulotu get close to that mark? | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Paterson's 809 points for Scotland is a record likely to stand for quite some time. Greig Laidlaw is second with 714 while the player in the current squad with the most points, Finn Russell, is some way back on 397 but still fourth overall.

4. Most points - Chris Paterson

Paterson's 809 points for Scotland is a record likely to stand for quite some time. Greig Laidlaw is second with 714 while the player in the current squad with the most points, Finn Russell, is some way back on 397 but still fourth overall. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandRugbyScottish Rugby
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice