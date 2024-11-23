Scotland will conclude their 2024 Autumn Nations Tests at Murrayfield this weekend when they take on Australia in their fourth and final encounter of the series.

Gregor Townsend’s side have beaten Portugal and Fiji and lost to South Africa so far meaning a win over the Wallabies is essential to call the November run a success. Meanwhile, two Scotland players are currently having their own personal contest to hold the crown of the country's all time leading try scorer.

Wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe are neck and neck on 29 tires each going into the game as both look to edge ahead of their Edinburgh teammate in the standings. With that in mind, here are seven current Scotland record’s (men’s national team only) and their current holders:

1 . Most tries - Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe The two Edinburgh wingers are neck and neck with 29 tires each. However, as van der Merwe has won two more caps (43) than Graham (41) it is Graham who technically sits top of the try scoring table | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Most capped player - Ross Ford The hooker won 110 caps for Scotland between 2004 and 2017, just one more than previous record holder and fellow Edinburgh Rugby legend Chris Paterson. Finn Russell is the most capped player in the current squad with 81. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . Most appearances as captain - Greig Laidlaw The scrum half won 76 caps for Scotland with 40 of those coming as captain, placing him way ahead of David Sole's 25 appearances as skipper. Will current captain Sione Tuipulotu get close to that mark? | SNS Group Photo Sales