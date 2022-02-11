Adam McBurney hails Edinburgh’s strength in depth

Adam McBurney

The men from the Dam Health Stadium head across the Irish Sea for their United Rugby Championship clash without a raft of key players who are on Scotland duty, including Pierre Schoeman, Ben Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Stuart McInally and Grant Gilchrist.

However, head coach Mike Blair has still been able to name a fairly recognisable XV, with Argentina international Ramiro Moyano and Scotland cap James Lang both returning to the side after missing the 23-19 defeat by Ospreys on January 29.

"Mike spoke about this at the start of the year and it has definitely been a talking point: no matter what team goes out there for Edinburgh, we've got a job to do to step up and to keep that performance level at the same height," McBurney, one of the team's vice-captains, told the Edinburgh website.

"Thankfully we've had boys who have been given opportunities and they've definitely taken those. I'm sure within the next couple of weeks you'll see more of that - that's what everyone is planning to do."

McBurney is well aware that Leinster will also be well stocked with adequate back-ups for their Irish internationals.

"The work they've done with their academy system and the number of players that they've got representing Ireland is obviously a credit to them," said the hooker.

"So it's going to be a tough challenge - no matter who's away, they've got people to step into those shoes. I'm looking forward to that challenge, but it will definitely be a tough one for us."

Edinburgh have dropped two points behind Ulster at the top of the URC after being at the summit prior to their defeat away to Ospreys a fortnight ago.

"It's disappointing not to be at the top of the league, as we were for a couple of weeks, but it is a long season and you don't really want to be winning the league this week," said McBurney.