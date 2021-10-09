Ayrshire Bulls squad playing for places in the Super6 final

Elias Caven (left) will line up at full-back for the Ayrshire Bulls against Watsonians on Sunday. Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS

The play-off places are already sorted but Bulls coach Pat MacArthur has challenged his players to stake a claim for a place in the Ayrshire team for the final which will take place against Southern Knights in Edinburgh Rugby’s new DAM Health Stadium on October 17.

Watsonians made much of the early running in the competition but have to be content with a place in the third-fourth play-off. Nevertheless, MacArthur expects a tough test at Myreside.

“Watsonians have had a tough few weeks but will be desperate to finish the season on a high, we know from our encounter with them earlier in the season that they are a good team and we will have to play well to get a result,” said the Bulls coach. “For ourselves it represents a chance to keep building towards the final and for players to stake a claim for final spots.”

Fergus Pringle, the Watsonians coach, said: “It doesn’t come much tougher than facing an in-form Ayrshire Bulls.

“For us, as a group, it’s a chance to test ourselves against the top team in the league, and put in a performance that we’re proud of.”

Saturday’s game pits the bottom two sides against each other and they will meet again in the fifth-sixth place play-off the following week.