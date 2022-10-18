The former Scotland international will take over as the Capital club’s new full-time coach on November 1 after departing Stirling, who he guided to the final of the FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series earlier this year. Fin Gillies and Stuart Edwards will continue to be part of the coaching team working alongside him.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to come in and lead Heriots’ Super6 side,” said Cairns, who announced last month that he would be stepping down as Stirling coach. “The club has a rich, successful history and I am looking forward to the challenge of adding to this. I was clear when I left my role with Stirling that I wanted to look for coaching opportunities closer to home which made this role so appealing. It feels like the perfect fit for myself and my young family, I cannot wait to get stuck in and we are all really excited about getting to know everyone involved at Goldie.”

The 37-year-old played his club rugby for Currie Chieftains before signing for Edinburgh Rugby in 2004 becoming a club centurion in the 1872 Cup against Glasgow Warriors in December 2010. He won eight full Scotland International caps including appearances in the 2008 November Tests against New Zealand and South Africa. His coaching career began at Currie where he was instrumental in driving a successful period for the club before joining Stirling in January 2019 when all Super6 Head Coaches became full-time.

Heriot’s director of rugby, Neil Meikle said: “We are proud to appoint a coach of Ben’s experience and calibre. We have long admired the way he has constructed rugby environments and playing squads which have delivered success. We are excited to see him working with Stuart and Fin and the rest of the Super6 management team.”

Cairns won’t be in charge when Heriot’s travel to Capital neighbours Watsonians on Friday night (7.45pm) for the Super6 semi-final ay Myreside. Boroughmuir bears travel to Ayrshire Bulls on Saturday (5pm) in the other semi-final. Heriot’s finished the league section fourth place to reach the semi-finals, while Stirling finished bottom.