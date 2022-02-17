Mark Bennett named captain on his return as Edinburgh recall Scotland quartet for Munster test

With the Six Nations taking a break this weekend after two rounds of fixtures, the centre , stand-off Blair Kinghorn, scrum-half Ben Vellacott and back-row Nick Haining all come back in as head coach Mike Blair makes four changes for the United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park in Limerick tomorrow.

Bennett will captain Edinburgh for the first time, while Kinghorn replaces Jaco van der Walt, who is listed among the unavailable players.

Head coach Blair said: "It's great we're able to welcome back some of our Scotland guys back into the squad. They bring added strength to a group that did some good things against Leinster last time out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bennett will captain Edinburgh for the first time against Munster

"While it's great to have experienced internationalists back involved, this period is also brilliant for our younger players.

"They can show what they can do and see what it takes to win at this level. This is excellent for their development, while at the same time, we are able to put out a team that is capable of winning these games."

Blair, whose team lost 26-7 in Ireland last weekend, added: "We are expecting a real battle out there. Part of the disappointment of the Leinster game was around our physicality.