Best England vs Scotland Six Nations photos as Calcutta Cup heads to Twickenham

Scotland emerged from a Six Nations clash against old rivals England without the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020 after suffering an agonising loss at Twickenham.

Gregor Townsend’s men made the trip south of the border looking to bounce back from their home loss against reigning champions Ireland earlier this month - and they looked to be on their way to a fine win as tries from Ben White and Huw Jones gave them a three-point lead at half-time.

However, they could not shake off England and two penalties from Marcus Smith and a long-range effort from Fin Smith put the hosts 16-10 ahead inside the final ten minutes.

There was one late push from Scotland and a powerful run from Stafford McDowall allowed Duhan van der Merwe to go over the line in the final minute and hand Finn Russell a chance to land a last-ditch win with the conversion.

There would be a sting in the tail for Scotland as Russell was off-target with his effort and that was enough to see the Calcutta Cup in the hands of England for the first time in five years.

With the dust now settled on a day of mixed emotions, we take a look at some of the best images from Twickenham.

Your next Scotland rugby read: There was an agonising defeat for Scotland as they were edged out by old rivals England at Twickenham.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Fans of Scotland enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Scotland at Allianz Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: A Scotland fan wearing a decorated hat looks on outside the stadium prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Scotland at Allianz Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: A detailed view of a Sporran on the Kilt Belt of a fan of Scotland during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Scotland at Allianz Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: A fan of Scotland, holding a pint of Guinness, looks on as he enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Scotland at Allianz Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo Sales