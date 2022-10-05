Blair Kinghorn on Edinburgh travel woes: 'We were told there was no-one in air-traffic control'

Both games were lost but Blair Kinghorn saw enough to believe they are capable of a top-four finish this season – and perhaps even more.

Edinburgh were a missed penalty away from beating the Bulls and then led the Stormers before falling away.

The squad were delayed on the runway on their way home which didn’t improve moods but they returned to training on Tuesday and will be ready to go again when the Lions come to the DAM Health Stadium on Friday.

Blair Kinghorn was back training with Edinburgh on Tuesday after a gruelling journey. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“We got stuck on the tarmac for three hours,” said Kinghorn. “We left the gate, we were pretty much all the way out to the runway, and then we were told we were heading back because of technical difficulties.

“We went back, it took an hour for them to get sorted out, and then we were told there was no-one in air-traffic control. So then we were two more hours on the tarmac – after a game and everyone was shattered. But we got home eventually in one piece.”

Kinghorn, who missed the Bulls game with food poisoning, felt they weren’t clinical enough against the Stormers but has backed Edinburgh to have a strong URC campaign.