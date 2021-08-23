Boroughmuir Bears can bounce back by cutting out individual errors, says Kaleem Barreto
Kaleem Barreto reckons Boroughmuir Bears can get back to winning ways if they cut out individual mistakes.
The 22-year-old scrum-half was named man of the match after Sunday's Super6 22-13 defeat by Southern Knights at the Greenyards.
But his performance was not enough to prevent the Capital side slipping to a third consecutive defeat after an eight-point half-time lead was thrown away.
Barreto said: “It is the story of the season so far. We've had big moments when we have shown that we can compete at the top, but it is individual errors that are costing us.”
The Bears team has chopped and changed since their opening-day victory over Heriot's due to injuries and unavailability, but Barreto insists they are up for the challenge, starting at home to Stirling this Sunday.
He added: “The boys that have come in have really stepped up, so we need more of the same and we need to cut out the errors individually. If we can do that and tighten up as a team I'm sure we can be right back up there.”