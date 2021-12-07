Cammy Hutchison hopes his Edinburgh progress can encourage others in North Berwick

Edinburgh's Cammy Hutchison has signed a new contract. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The East Lothian town has a strong rugby tradition and recent seasons have seen the likes of Chris Dean, Tom Brown and Lewis Carmichael make the step up.

Hutchison and Rory Darge - who left Edinburgh to join Glasgow last season - are the latest to emerge and the former’s progress was rewarded yesterday with a new contract.

The centre has played in four of Edinburgh’s seven United Rugby Championship games this season after beginning the campaign on a partnership contract with Heriot’s.

That has now been upgraded to a full deal but Hutchison has not forgotten the role North Berwick High School and North Berwick Rugby Club played in his development.

“It is a rich and proud rugby town,” he said. “In the years after I’ve left, the school has dropped off a little so if we can encourage with guys like myself, Rory Darge and others who are still in the game to keep cracking on then there is some really good talent in the town and we want to encourage them into the pro game and pursue it as a career as well.”

He credits head of rugby Keith Hogg with turning North Berwick RFC into the force it is.

“He’s sacrificed so much over the years to make sure that the club is functioning at the highest level possible,” said Hutchison.

“He’s incredibly proud of the success that he’s seen come through it and always wants to continue driving that.

“Keith, to me, epitomises what the club and community is about down there.

“He was amazing with me when I was younger. His son, Matt, was the year above and he’s always been big on driving guys back to the club to support the minis with coaching sessions and so on.

“Even when I was playing Scotland Under-20s, he’d try to get me down for Saturday sessions for the minis, and he’s been essential in organising a lot to do with the club.”