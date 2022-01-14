Club rugby: Currie Chieftans aiming for 13 wins in a row

The 2.30pm kick-off at Malleny Park is the game of the day in Scottish club rugby’s top flight. The Edinburgh side will be favourites, but they are wary after Hawks recorded a bonus point win against Hawick last weekend.

Chieftains head coach Mark Cairns said: “We were fortunate to win away to Hawks at the start of the season and they will be on a high after their win against Hawick.

“It’s great to be playing again and the guys are really excited to get back out at Malleny in a competitive fixture.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currie head coach Mark Cairns is wary of the threat posed by Glasgow Hawks

Hawks Andy Hill said: “I fully believe we are capable of winning, but it will require the boys to put together an 80 minute performance to keep the pressure on the teams near us in the table.”

In the 2pm games, eighth placed Musselburgh host Jed-Forest in sixth and fourth placed Edinburgh Accies travel to ninth placed GHA.

Meanwhile, the women’s Tennent’s Premiership play-off semi-finals take place today too.

Watsonians finished top of the regular season table and they host Stirling County at Myreside while Hillhead/Jordanhill welcome Corstorphine Cougars to Hughenden.

Both these matches kick-off at 1.30pm.

Message from the editor