Coaches demand a full 80 minutes as Boroughmuir host Currie Chieftains

Both coaches have acknowledged the need for their players to be fully focused when Boroughmuir host Currie Chieftains at Meggetland tomorrow (3pm) as the second half of the Tennent’s Premiership programme begins.

The sides are boosted by the return of key men from injury, with the hosts welcoming back hooker Johnny Matthews and back rower Aubrey Mncube, while Chieftains have full-back Jamie Forbes and playmaker Gregor Hunter restored to full fitness.

Muir have played well in spells during each of their last two matches but have lost both games. As a consequence coach Peter Wright is looking for a more complete performance this time out.

“Last weekend against Melrose it was a similar match to the previous week, we only played for 40 minutes – this time the second half,” said Wright. “This weekend we need to play for the full 80 minutes. It’s all about game management.”

It’s a similar tale for his Chieftains counterpart Ben Cairns who reflected on victory at Edinburgh Accies, stating: “We played well for the middle 40 last weekend and came away with a good result away from home. However, we know we will need to play for the full 80 if we are to get another good result away from home this weekend. Boroughmuir play some terrific rugby at times but just haven’t done it for long enough periods in matches recently.”

Across the Capital, Heriot’s are out to extend a three-match unbeaten run when they host strugglers Glasgow Hawks. Coach Phil Smith warned: “After a tough opening few fixtures, they have competed well in the last few weeks and bring danger all over the field. This means there is no place for complacency.”

Watsonians travel to meet Stirling County with confidence high after inflicting a first defeat of the season on leaders Ayr. Another win this week against opponents who are also in good form would boost the Myreside men’s play-off bid and create a split between the top five teams and the rest.

Meanwhile, there is a greater sense of urgency for winless basement side Edinburgh Accies, with relegation from the top flight now a possibility given the absence of any definitive announcements from Murrayfield.

They they travel to face Ayr, who are smarting from that loss against Sonians.