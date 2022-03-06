Currie and Edinburgh Accies to face each other in Tennent's Premiership play-offs
Currie Chieftains made it 17 wins in a row in the Tennent’s Premiership after they defeated Edinburgh Accies at Raeburn Place on Saturday - and they will now play the same side at Malleny Park in the play-offs on March 26.
The 24-20 away victory for Currie means that they finish top and Accies fourth. It also means that Marr finish second and will play third placed Hawick in the other play-off semi-final in three weeks time.
A converted try from Gregor Nelson had Currie 7-0 up against Accies before the home side responded in kind.
A Ryan Daley chip then set-up Charlie Brett for an unconverted try and Currie led 12-7 at the interval.
A converted try by skipper Fergus Scott, set-up by a good run from DJ Innes, extended Curries lead to 12 points in the second half before a drop goal from Accies.
A Jamie Forbes’ pass put Daley in for Currie’s bonus point fourth try before Accies scored two unconverted tries to lose by four points.
Marr will be heading into the play-offs - in which a final on April 2 follows the semi - in fine fettle after they defeated Jed-Forest 59-17 at Riverside Park.
Jamie Shedden was the star in that game with four tries in the Borders,
Aberdeen Grammar are going down, but they go out on a high after they got the better of Musselburgh 34-20 at Rubislaw to show real battling qualities.
In the other game on Saturday GHA edged out Selkirk 27-24 at Philiphaugh in an end-to-end clash.